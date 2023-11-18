Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Affimed by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.41 on Monday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

