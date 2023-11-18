Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.
AFMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.41 on Monday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
