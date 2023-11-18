AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

