AGF Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 26,633 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.79 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

