AGF Management Ltd. Sells 107,029 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107,029 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

