AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,328 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 184.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 395.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

AOS stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

