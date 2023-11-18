Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,701 shares of company stock valued at $73,781,416 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

