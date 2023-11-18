Alberta Lp Wengen Sells 5,600 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,664,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $1,389,513.00.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.71. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Laureate Education’s payout ratio is 107.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

