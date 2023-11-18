Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Director Buys C$72,747.50 in Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) Director Amee Chande purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$72,747.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

TSE:AQN opened at C$8.18 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.