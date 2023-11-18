Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $137.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.20.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 650.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.