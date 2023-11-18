Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $87.07

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.07, but opened at $79.52. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $79.92, with a volume of 19,667,304 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 73,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

