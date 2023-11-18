Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
Alithya Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional Trading of Alithya Group
About Alithya Group
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alithya Group
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.