Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Alithya Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Alithya Group

About Alithya Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

