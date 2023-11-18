ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

ALXO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $9.50 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

