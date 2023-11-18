Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) PT at C$13.25

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$11.16 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04. The stock has a market cap of C$689.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.68.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.834736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aecon Group news, Director John Michael Beck bought 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

