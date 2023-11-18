Analysts Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Target Price at $32.25

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of BOX
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BOX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
