Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Target Price at C$22.22

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.22.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$14.83 on Monday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$13.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.48. The stock has a market cap of C$746.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

