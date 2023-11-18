Analysts Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Target Price at C$41.50

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on FN
Insider Activity
First National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FN stock opened at C$37.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 11.45.
First National Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 58.11%.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.