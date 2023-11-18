Analysts Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT at $15.90

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,908 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 32.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,594 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,729 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

