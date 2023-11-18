Analysts Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Target Price at $29.67

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.25) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. On average, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at MEI Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 48,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,211.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 864,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 322,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

