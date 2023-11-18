Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Target Price at $351.54

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.54.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $356.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.05. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

