Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target at $39.75

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mplx has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

