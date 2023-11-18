Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price at $85.33

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of POWI opened at $77.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.86%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,665,513.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,665,513.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $507,112.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,103.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,188 shares of company stock worth $2,792,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after purchasing an additional 535,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $35,392,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after purchasing an additional 492,905 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,388,000 after purchasing an additional 299,127 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

