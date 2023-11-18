Analysts Set Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Price Target at C$0.93

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.93.

Several analysts recently commented on QUIS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cormark reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$120.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$0.81.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

