Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $903.64

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $903.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $802.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $817.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

