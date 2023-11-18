Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT at $34.31

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Summit Insights upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

