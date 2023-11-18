Analysts Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target at $13.67

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
MCRB stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.79. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
