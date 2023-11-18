Analysts Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) PT at $16.40

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

SAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

