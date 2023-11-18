Analysts Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Target Price at $93.50

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.
THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE:THO opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 27.63%.
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
