Analyzing AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ready Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Ready Capital pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 35.89% 8.26% 1.49% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Ready Capital and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ready Capital and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 0 4 2 0 2.33 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ready Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.94%. Given Ready Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ready Capital and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $450.86 million 3.82 $194.26 million $2.39 4.19 AGNC Investment $386.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Ready Capital beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through three segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions; Small Business Lending; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment originates SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

