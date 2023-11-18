Analyzing mCloud Technologies (MCLDF) and Its Peers

mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Free Report) is one of 420 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare mCloud Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares mCloud Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $20.42 million -$35.37 million -0.01 mCloud Technologies Competitors $2.00 billion $234.37 million 1.26

mCloud Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than mCloud Technologies. mCloud Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A mCloud Technologies Competitors 2045 13763 27886 690 2.61

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for mCloud Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 8.83%. Given mCloud Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe mCloud Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies N/A N/A N/A mCloud Technologies Competitors -71.69% -141.74% -8.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of mCloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of mCloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

mCloud Technologies has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mCloud Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

mCloud Technologies rivals beat mCloud Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, which includes remote health monitoring and connectivity to caregivers using mobile apps and wireless sensors. mCloud Technologies Corp. has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to launch three AI-powered sustainability applications with the combination of its AssetCare platform. The company was formerly known as Universal mCloud Corp. and changed its name to mCloud Technologies Corp. in October 2019. mCloud Technologies Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

