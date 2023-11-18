Andra AP fonden Buys New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 660,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

