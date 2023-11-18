Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

ZBRA stock opened at $218.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $351.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

