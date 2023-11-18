APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in APA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in APA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.