Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

NYSE APO opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

