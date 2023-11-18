Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,682 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

