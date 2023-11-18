Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.49. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 121,526 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,738,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 155,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 72,143 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,900. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

