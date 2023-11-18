Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 5.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 179,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at $580,778,383.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $20,692,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 179,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,778,383.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 774,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,485 and have sold 720,874 shares valued at $75,082,110. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

