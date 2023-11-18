Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $214.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $214.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,264 shares of company stock worth $35,548,692 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

