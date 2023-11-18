ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARR

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of ARR stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $843.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 24.72%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -363.63%.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.