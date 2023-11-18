Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 9.2 %

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.66. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

