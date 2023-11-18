Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASUR

Asure Software Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 340,177 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 242.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 671,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 12.0% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 864,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.