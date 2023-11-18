Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

