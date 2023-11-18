Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Update

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.0 days.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$7.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.50. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$8.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
