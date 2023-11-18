Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Update

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.0 days.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$7.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.50. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$8.92.

Get Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.