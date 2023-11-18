Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 2 2 0 0 1.50 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Hawaii and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.33%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.59%. Given TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrustCo Bank Corp NY is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 21.32% 17.30% 0.84% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 29.26% 11.34% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $754.91 million 2.99 $225.80 million $4.93 11.53 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $205.86 million 2.57 $75.23 million $3.66 7.59

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.