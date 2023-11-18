Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 550 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $958,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $84.18.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

