Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 2,442 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.