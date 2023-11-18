Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,978 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 122.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

