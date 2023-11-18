Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 400 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 773,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,865.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,934,000 after acquiring an additional 643,696 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $126.73 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.