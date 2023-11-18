Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,600,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

