Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

WRB opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

