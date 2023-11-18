Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $187,000 Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Euronav were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 35,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Euronav by 50.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 848,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.01.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

